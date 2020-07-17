Amy Winehouse: il 4 settembre sarà disponibile la nuova versione in doppio vinile del disco Frank

MILANO - “Frank”, l'acclamato debut album di Amy Winehouse che ha venduto milioni di copie in tutto il mondo, pubblicato originariamente il 20 ottobre 2003, uscirà in versione doppio vinile Half Speed Mastering il 4 settembre 2020. L'album che ha presentato al mondo l'allora ventenne londinese contiene il singolo vincitore dell’Ivor Novello Award "Stronger Than Me" ed altri singoli come “Take The Box”, “In My Bed and F ** k Me Pumps”.L’Half Speed Mastering dell’Abbey Road Studios riesce a ricreare un suono di altissima qualità. Universal Music sta pubblicando una serie di ristampe in vinile utilizzando questa tecnica di rimasterizzazione e “Frank” si aggiunge alle pubblicazioni già disponibili.Il vinile e il ricercato packaging ricreano un'esperienza unica, offrendo una qualità del suono superiore a qualsiasi altra opzione attualmente disponibile. Il prodotto include un certificato di autenticità di Abbey Road e la caratteristica fascetta obi strip che contraddistingue ogni pubblicazione Universal Half Speed Mastering.“A colossal vocal talent… it's hard not to hear the honesty and soul that resonates throughout this album”- The Guardian“’Frank’` is a staggeringly assured, sit-up-and-listen debut, both commercial and eclectic, accessible and uncompromising, the kind of record that people will still be playing far into the future. It is no exaggeration to state that the voice with which Winehouse articulates this mental warfare is one of the most extraordinary to be heard in pop music for years.”- Sunday Times1.Stronger Than Me2.You Sent Me Flying (Cherry)3.Know You Now1.Fuck Me Pumps2.I Heard Love Is Blind3.Moody's Mood For Love (Teo Licks)4.(There Is) No Greater Love5.In My Bed1.Take The Box2.October Song3.What Is It About Men?4.Help Yourself1.Amy Amy Amy (Outro)