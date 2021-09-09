Lana Del Ray, il 22 ottobre esce l'ottavo album ''Blue Banisters'





MILANO - Lana Del Ray ha annunciato la partenza del preorder per l’uscita del suo ottavo disco di studio “BLUE BANISTERS”, atteso per il 22 ottobre. Il disco arriva dopo l’acclamato “Chemtrails Over The Country Club” pubblicato all’inizio dell’anno. “BLUE BANINSTERS” conterrà anche I brani già editi ‘Wildflower Wildfire’, ‘Blue Banisters’ e ‘Text Book’.

Oltre all’annuncio del disco, Lana ha pubblicato una nuova traccia inedita “ARCADIA”, scritta e prodotta da Lana con Drew Erickson. Il brano è accompagnato da un video, da lei diretto, già online.

Questa la tracklist di “BLUE BANISTERS”:

1. Textbook

2. Blue Banisters

3. Arcadia

4. Interlude - The Trio

5. Black Bathing Suit

6. If You Lie Down With Me

7. Beautiful

8. Violets for Roses

9. Dealer

10. Thunder

11. Wildflower Wildfire

12. Nectar of the Gods

13. Living Legend

14. Cherry Blossom

15. Sweet Carolina