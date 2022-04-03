La blogger simbolo di Mariupol ricompare in un video filo-russo

In un video diffuso da account legati alla Russia, Marianna Vyscemyrska, la fashion blogger incinta fotografata nell'ospedale colpito dai bombardamenti, nega che ci sia stato un attacco aereo sulla struttura. Per i media ucraini è stata rapita dai russi e costretta a registrare il filmato.

I suoi parenti - riferiscono i volontari - avrebbero chiesto di portarla sul territorio controllato dall'Ucraina, perché immaginavano che i russi l'avrebbero utilizzata per i loro scopi propagandistici ma questo non sarebbe stato possibile.

