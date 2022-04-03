La blogger simbolo di Mariupol ricompare in un video filo-russo

I suoi parenti - riferiscono i volontari - avrebbero chiesto di portarla sul territorio controllato dall'Ucraina, perché immaginavano che i russi l'avrebbero utilizzata per i loro scopi propagandistici ma questo non sarebbe stato possibile.
Marianna from Mariupol is alive, that's a good thing! A Russian propaganda media interviewed her, apparently, in Russia - which is less good. In the interview, she describes the attack on maternity hospital,debunking disinformation by Russian officials that she was a crisis actor pic.twitter.com/sf9FV8n7T0— Olga Tokariuk (@olgatokariuk) April 1, 2022
